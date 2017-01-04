Vance Joseph: Denver Broncos head coach candidate

Denver Broncos head coach candidate: Vance Joseph. I will explain why I think that Miami Dolphins DC, Vance Joseph, is the right guy to lead the Broncos. Let’s begin…

To say that the Broncos have had an uneventful year in 2016 would be a bold understatement. Did you live a rock for the last year? It’s ok. We got you covered. Here’s an overview of what happened to the Broncos in 2016.

All caught up? Good. Here’s another shocker for you. Gary Kubiak is no longer the coach of the Denver Broncos. With persisting rumors surrounding his health, Kubiak took to the podium on Monday to announce his retirement from coaching. I wish Gary Kubiak all of the best and thank him for everything he’s done for the Denver Broncos.

With that said, we must turn the page. With Kubiak stepping down, the Broncos must now pivot their first off-season priority to finding a new Head Coach. A variety of names have been thrown out but at the very least, we do know the characteristics that Elway and co. are looking for in the new head man.

In his press conference on Monday, Elway mentioned that he wanted a “leader of men” and someone that could really relate to his players. Elway also went on to say that the organization is really excited about “3 to 4 young candidates”. So what does that mean? To me, the message is clear.

After hiring two “retread”, experienced coaches in John Fox and Gary Kubiak, it would appear that Elway is looking to change course. With his comments on Monday, it has become clear that he’s looking for a younger, energetic character to lead the Broncos moving forward. So who do I think fits the bill as the Broncos Head Coach? Well, that’s an easy answer.

#Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is a strong candidate to replace Gary Kubiak as next #Broncos coach: https://t.co/9B9W2XreKx pic.twitter.com/DHs96kC5y7 — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) January 1, 2017

To me, Vance Joseph is a great choice to replace Gary Kubiak as the Broncos Head Coach. Who is Vance Joseph and what is his background? Let’s take a closer look.

Vance Joseph

Age: 44

Current Job: Defensive Coordinator (Miami Dolphins)

NFL Experience: 12 years (1 as an assistant DB coach, 10 as a DB coach, 1 as a DC)

College Experience: 6 years (1 as a graduate assistant and 5 as a DB coach)

Playing Experience: Quarterback and Running back for the University of Colorado and played two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts (1995-1996)

As you can see, Joseph has a fair amount of coaching and playing experience for someone his age. He also checks a lot of boxes that Elway mentioned on his press conference this past Monday.

Young? Check. (He’s 44. Relatively young, for a Head Coach).

Relates to his players? Check.

Is an exciting candidate? Check. A few other teams have requested to interview Joseph, so there’s clearly a strong interest in him around the league.

Is a leader of men? Check.

A “bright” coach? Check.

Somebody that the Broncos have interviewed before? Check.

Has a connection to the current coaching staff? Check. Joseph spent three years with Kubiak and co. in Houston and would have been the DC for the Broncos two years ago had the Bengals allowed him out of his deal at the time.

Has Colorado ties? Check. Joesph played QB and Running Back at the University of Colorado with current Broncos executive, Matt Russell.

To summarize, I think that Vance Joseph is a guy that really fits the description of what John Elway is looking for in a new Head Coach. I can’t think of a candidate in this year’s field that would be a better fit in terms of relating to players and personnel along with giving the organization a “fresh” perspective on the game. Now one concern with a possible Joseph hire would be, who will the Offensive Coordinator?

While that lingering question is a worrisome one, I believe that Joseph and Elway could court a quality candidate to come to the Mile High city to help turn the offense around. I’m really looking forward to seeing how this coaching search pans out and at the end of the day, I trust Elway and Co. to make the right move. Is that person Vance Joseph? If you ask me, there’s no doubt that he’s the right guy for the job.

