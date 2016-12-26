Tyreek Hill sprints for a 70-yard TD vs. Broncos (Video)

The Kansas City Chiefs get another crazy touchdown from Tyreek Hill. This one is a 70-yard run on the vaunted Denver Broncos defense on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs have themselves one outstanding offensive weapon in rookie Mr. Everything Tyreek Hill. Hill has been quite the find for the Kansas City offense.

Here is Hill absolutely scorching the Denver Broncos defense on this magnificent 70-yard touchdown run on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Kansas City would extend its lead to 14-0 after the made Cairo Santos PAT.

It’s not even debatable anymore: Hill is the fastest player in the NFL. The guy has 4.2-speed and needs a second to get up to top speed. Hill might be the difference maker for the Kansas City offense come playoff time.

Kansas City has qualified for the AFC Playoffs in 2016. The Chiefs can still win the AFC West with a win over Denver on Sunday Night Football, a win in Week 17 against the reeling the San Diego Chargers, and see the Oakland Raiders fall to the Broncos in Week 17.

It’s quite the parlay, but Kansas City could be as good as the No. 2 seed in the 2016 AFC playoff picture. The Chiefs might be one of the few teams in the AFC that can challenge the New England Patriots this postseason.

Kansas City will need to win with defense and especially in the turnover differential. However, having an explosive playmaker like Hill in the backfield gives Kansas City a weapon it frankly hasn’t had in the Andy Reid era.

Kansas City can attack the middle of the field with tight end Travis Kelce. The passing game rarely turns the ball over with Alex Smith at quarterback. Reid normally gets great play out of his running backs. Now he has a guy that can change games outside the numbers in Hill.

