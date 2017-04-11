Two 49ers players are surprised Colin Kaepernick is still unsigned

The San Francisco 49ers began their offseason program Monday and for the first time in six seasons, Colin Kaepernick was not part of the team. For some reason, the 29-year-old is not part of any team at this point in the offseaon, which has two of his former teammates wondering why that’s so.

“I’ve seen some quarterbacks who got signed that, in my opinion, Kap is way better than,” 49ers running back Carlos Hyde said, via CSN Bay Area. “But, you know, I’m not a GM. I’m not a head coach. So that’s out of my league.”

This offseason, 17 free-agent quarterbacks have either signed with new teams or re-signed with their previous clubs. The 49ers signed Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley while Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract in March, has waited to sign a new deal.

49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman believes Kaepernick’s much-publicized decision last season to keel during the playing of the national anthem before games has played a role his current situation.

“I think he’s proven that he can play at this level,” Bowman said. “He’s made a choice that’s kind of had a little backlash from it. But I think he’ll be fine. Someone will give him a job. He’s not like a bad guy or anything. So I think that’s what matters in the NFL, if you can play level and your character is great. So I wish him the best.”

Kaepernick started the final 11 games for the 49ers last season, throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions to notch his best passer rating (90.7) since 2013.