Travis Kelce and Marquette King hug it out at Pro Bowl after in-season spat
A pair of AFC West rivals met up Wednesday at the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Wednesday, where they made it clear that their in-season trash talking is water under the bridge.
Back in December, the Chiefs hosted the Raiders, and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill returned one of Marquette King’s punts 78 yards for a score, after which Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce taunted King with one of the punter’s own dances. Then there was some disagreement over the words the two exchanged:
“He told me I didn’t have any rhythm.”
“… Trust me, wait until I get in the end zone, i’ll show you some rhythm.” https://t.co/sfMIc89HDC
I told him I don't need a reality show to find a girl lol… https://t.co/O54A8nCA0b
At the Pro Bowl, things have been different. “Ya’ll remember the guy that was trying to dance?” King said in a video he shared from Orlando. Why yes, we do. They’re buddies now, just a couple guys who enjoy some theatrics:
.@MarquetteKing + @tkelce reunite at the #ProBowl…
And it's amazing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bzZtGUrEKH
