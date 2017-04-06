Watch Tom Brady and other veteran QBs age 10 years or more right before your eyes

On the field and off, Tom Brady just keeps getting better with age. Not every other veteran NFL quarterback can say the same.

The people at health2blog.com have given us a cool new morph project that shows how Brady and other QBs have aged over the past decade or more. Warning: Beyond Brady, it’s not pretty.

Tom Brady

Drew Brees

Jay Cutler

Eli Manning

Carson Palmer

Philip Rivers

Aaron Rodgers

Ben Roethlisberger

Tony Romo

Alex Smith

H/T: Fresh Mechanism