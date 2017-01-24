Tom Brady doesn’t understand why his friendship with Donald Trump is a ‘big deal’

Tom Brady has had to answer numerous questions about his friendship with President Donald Trump, whom the New England Patriots quarterback has been friends with for a number of years. And that didn’t change a day after Brady led the Patriots to Super Bowl LI.

On Monday, Brady discussed his bond with the newly-elected president on his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” show, somewhat understating his relationship with Trump.

“I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call,” Brady said, via the show’s website. “But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in.

“He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

As Brady continued to elaborate, he wondered why their friendship has drawn so much attention.

“Why does everybody make such a big deal?” he added. “I don’t understand it.”

Brady likely will be asked more questions about the friendship as the Super Bowl approaches.