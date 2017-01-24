Todd Gurley Describes 2016 Season as “Nightmare” For Los Angeles Rams

During his second season with the Los Angeles Rams, Todd Gurley failed to rush for more than 100 yards in a single game.

After a successful first season in which he took home Rookie of the Year honors from the 2015 season, expectations were high for Todd Gurley heading into his second year as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, that was far from the case as Gurley and the rest of the Rams’ offense finished at the bottom of the league by averaging just 14 points per game.

From the firing of Jeff Fisher towards the end of the year to the team only losing 11 of their final 12 games, Los Angeles experienced numerous low points throughout the regular season, but the argument can be made nothing can top Gurley’s surprising numbers. To see Gurley go from rushing for 1,106 yards as a rookie to failing to record a single 100-yard game in 2016 gave the former Georgia star every reason in the world to be frustrated.

On Tuesday, Gurley summed up the 2016 season perfectly as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show by using the word “nightmare” to describe what took place for the Rams. For a team that seemed to be on the verge of taking the next step to become contenders in the NFC after finishing with a 7-9 record the year before, Los Angeles somehow managed to take a major step backwards with only four wins this season.

Be sure to check out the rest of Gurley’s interview on Eisen’s show as it will be interesting to see if the running back uses what happened this year as motivation to bounce back in 2017. It’s certainly not going to be easy when considering how poorly the offensive line looked most games, but at least the potential is there to turn things around with Sean McVay taking over as head coach.

