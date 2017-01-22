Tim Williams, EDGE, Alabama: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Alabama produces NFL-level talent year in and year out, Tim Williams may be one of the better pass rushers to come out of Tuscaloosa in recent memory…

The University of Alabama is well-known for it’s ability to churn out NFL prospects every season. Nick Saban appears to have mastered the art of player development and 2017 is no different. There may be as many as up to five prospects who could be selected in round one alone, but none of them may have become more polarizing than edge rusher Tim Williams.

Tim Williams is described as one of the best pure pass rushers in the draft, a “beast” that was unleashed this season playing for a dominant Alabama defense. His athleticism, speed, and flexibility have garnered a lot of praise for the underclassman. But with the talent comes a number of question marks including some off-the-field concerns that will likely effect his draft stock moving forward.

Williams was arrested in late September, 2016 on a misdemeanor gun charge. Details of the incident emerged, stating Williams was found in possession of a pistol without a permit. After further searching of the vehicle was in, police found a plastic bag full of marijuana. While this belonged to a friend, and he was ultimately only arrested on the gun charge, it surely raised red flags. Those red flags would become a reality, however, when reports surfaced about multiple failed drug tests. As described below by Charlie Campbell of Walter Football:

Per sources #Alabama DE Tim Williams failed many drug tests, has Randy Gregory type problem. Could slip to Round 2: https://t.co/TcKHILd8yV — Charlie Campbell (@DraftCampbell) January 13, 2017

Whenever drug rumors surface and you are compared to Randy Gregory, widely considered the poster child for these kinds of issues, it can be severely damaging for your career. While this is something that will be monitored closely, he very well could find himself out of the first round.

Measurables

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 245 lbs

40 yard dash: 4.77 seconds

Strengths

Tim Williams is one of the quickest and agile pass rushers in this draft class. Primarily working as an outside linebacker in Alabama’s 3-4 defense, Williams was given free reign to attack the quarterback on every down he could. He played better in a three point stance and displayed the burst to thrive in the set. His acceleration off the snap is superb, demonstrating tremendous anticipation and a quick-twitch to get beyond offensive tackles quickly.

Williams is flexible and surprisingly powerful, especially when considering his lack of size and bulk. Demonstrates a relentless drive and strength in his lower body. When he gets low and starts bull rushing, he becomes very difficult to stop. He understands hand placement and to fight off blocks aggressively. Often labeled as the best pure pass rusher in the country.

Williams’ combination of power and speed, paired with multiple pass rush moves and active hands, make him one of the drafts most intriguing young talents. Against Texas A&M, he statistically had one of his best games of the season. Notching two sacks, contributing to his season total of nine, and three tackles, Williams’ played a large part in their success against the Aggies.

Weaknesses

As mentioned before, there are a plethora of concerns when it comes to Tim Williams. Despite possessing an elite level of talent, off-the-field concerns seem to shroud his success and negatively impact his draft stock. Gun and drug charges have raised a number of red flags with scouts and GM’s around the league and will need to be addressed extensively in the off-season.

On the field, Williams is a violent pass rusher, but seems to struggle against the run. Until he can develop into a more complete player, Williams won’t be able to shed the label of pass rush specialist. His contribution will be felt, but on a limited number of downs. His lack of size also prevents him from holding up at the point of attack, preventing him from containing on a consistent basis. With limited experience in coverage it’s difficult to project him as being a full-time linebacker at the next level.

Final Thoughts

It will take time for people to move on from the issues that seem to hover around Williams. He must stay clean and away from trouble if he hopes to have any sort of career in the NFL. His on-the-field limitations are things that can be developed with time and proper coaching. There is no reason to think Williams can’t succeed at the next level, but he must focus on football and remove the distractions that have gotten him into trouble throughout the season.

If he can do these things, Williams will be a tremendous NFL player. If he can’t, he’ll end up being another Randy Gregory or even Johnny Manziel.

