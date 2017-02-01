The NFL’s 2017 Bad Lip Reading video is finally here

This is the biggest week of the year for football fans as they look forward to the culmination of an entire season’s worth of action and drama and — wait, the Super Bowl? Oh, right…but I was talking about the annual NFL Bad Lip Reading video.

Once again, the hilarious folks at Bad Lip Reading have delivered a presumably very inaccurate decryption of NFL players talking to each other throughout the season. It’s hilarious.

The 2017 edition features some of the the league’s biggest stars from the past year — including Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Ezekiel Elliott and more. For those who did manage to escape the outrageous dubs, congratulations…but keep your guard up, because we’re only 365 days away from the 2018 version.