The Detroit Lions are redesigning their uniforms for 2017

The Detroit Lions are undergoing a facelift this offseason.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed in a statement that it is removing black from its color scheme and will unveil new uniforms April 13.

Via Detroit Lions:

The updated logo and new typeface revealed online this morning are elements of a full rebranding which includes the removal of black from our brand identity.

The rebrand will culminate with the unveiling of all new uniforms on April 13. Throughout the rebranding process, we made it a priority to emphasize our classic color combination of Honolulu blue and silver, which has been synonymous with the Detroit Lions since 1934.

We are confident that our fans will respond well to the changes.

They already revealed a new-look logo that features a slight change, removing the black outline. The typeface of “Detroit Lions” was also slightly tweaked with more changes coming as they go through a minor rebranding.

The Browns were the last team to change up their uniforms, doing so in 2015. The Buccaneers did the same in 2014. In 2013, three teams – the Jaguars, Dolphins and Vikings – all redesigned their game threads.