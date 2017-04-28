Texans trade up to take quarterback Deshaun Watson with No. 12 pick in NFL Draft

The Houston Texans traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, and the Texans made another move with the Browns on Thursday, trading up to No. 12 to select former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans sent the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft and a first-round pick in next year’s draft to the Browns in the move.

Watson powered the Tigers to the national championship last season, completing 67 percent of his attempts for 4,593 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Watson was the third quarterback taken Thursday after Mitchell Trubisky went No. 2 to the Bears and the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes at No. 10.

Many believed the Browns, who haven’t had stability at quarterback since the early ‘90s when Bernie Kosar was under center, would select a quarterback with the No. 12 selection, but the franchise opted to collect another draft pick. Cleveland has 10 picks left in this year’s draft and 12 picks in next year’s draft.

The Texans traded Osweiler to the Browns last month, shedding the $16 million he was owed for 2017. Houston received a fourth-round pick in the deal while Cleveland landed a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2018,

The Texans currently have Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden as their only quarterbacks.