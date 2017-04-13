Texans OL David Quessenberry is destroying cancer — and the victory bell
In the healthcare world, it’s not unusual for patients fighting cancer to “ring the bell” following their final chemotherapy session, a meaningful, symbolic moment representing the end of active treatment.
It’s not every day, however, that one of those cancer survivors rips the bell right off the wall.
Houston Texans offensive tackle David Quessenberry had his life turned upside-down in June 2014, when he learned he had non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma after experiencing a persistent cough and shortness of breath during offseason workouts.
Nearly three years after his initial diagnosis, Quessenberry completed his chemo regimen this week and celebrated by accidentally destroying the ceremonial bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
cancer did NOT make me strong. cancer did NOT make my family strong. cancer did NOT galvanize my community. cancer did NOT bring rival team Head Coaches and players together to support me. cancer did NOT bring people together. cancer did NOT make people travel hundreds of miles to help me and my family in our time of need. cancer did NOT make people pray for me. cancer did NOT bring me my Angel. cancer did NOT make me thankful for my life. cancer did NOT make me a believer that there is more to this world than just our eyes can see. cancer did NOT shape me into the man I am today. Love did. It has Been more than 1000 days since my fight began. Yesterday I received my last infusion of chemo therapy. The things I have seen and the things I felt through my fight I could never forget and last night after a full day at MD Anderson I watched a video that @meeeglit put together for me. It was filled with short clips of the people I hold most dear to me that lasted for more than an hour and every second of It was absolutely incredible. I don't know what to say to every one other than Thank You, I Love you, and I will never forget you and the kindness and Love you showed me. -DQ "Love backed by Faith is unstoppable" P.S. this bell just like cancer never stood a chance…
A post shared by David Quessenberry (@davidqberry) on
In a Wednesday Instagram post sharing the gaffe, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Quessenberry thanked his friends, family and supporters and also cracked that, “this bell, just like cancer, never stood a chance.”
Calls to Quessenberry were not immediately returned Thursday, but Quessenberry, who first reached remission in February 2015, has stated that he intends to play again once his treatment is complete.
In May, the Texans waived Quessenberry with a non-football injury designation, and he’s currently listed on the team’s active/non-football illness list. However, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said at the time that he was optimistic that Quessenberry would someday return to the team and the field.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been somebody that’s been out for four years, but if anybody can do it, it’s David Quessenberry,” O’Brien told ESPN of Quessenberry, a 2013 sixth-round pick who missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. “This guy’s a driven, driven guy.”