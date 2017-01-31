Tennessee Titans: NFL Mock Draft Media Consensus Vol. 2

During mock draft season, there are hundreds of different outlets that publish projections. Here’s some of the most notable mocks out there.

With mock draft season in full swing, and the NFL season about to end, the major NFL news outlets are putting out a lot of draft content. With the Tennessee Titans having two first round picks, these mock drafts are fun to read and see the differing opinions among media members. Here’s the latest batch.

Pick No. 5: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Pick No. 18: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Last time we checked in on an NFL.com mock, Daniel Jeremiah gave the Titans Lattimore at 5 and Miami’s tight end David Njoku at 18. Zierlein follows in DJ’s footsteps, going Lattimore with the first pick and tight end with the second. This time, though, the tight end is Howard, who was outstanding during his time at the Senior Bowl. Howard is extremely athletic, a natural pass catcher, and has underrated blocking ability. Howard would be a perfect complement to Delanie Walker, and would seamlessly take over for Walker once he walks away from football sometime in the future.

Pick No. 5: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Pick No. 18: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

Miller has updated his mock, but his picks remain the same since the very first one. Miller is a big fan of Mike Williams, more so than we are. He also has Quincy Wilson high on his board, and Wilson could be a really nice value at 18 for the Titans. WR/DB is a popular combo for the Titans in mock drafts, and for good reason. The Titans need help in pass defense and also need a dynamic No. 1 receiver to pair with Rishard Matthews.

Pick No. 5: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Pick No. 18: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

I’ve talked endlessly about it this offseason, but Adams/Davis is my ideal first round. I have a mancrush on Adams, due to his ability to play the run like a linebacker and patrol the defensive backfield like a center fielder. As for Davis, I legitimately think he’s a better prospect than Mike Williams. Davis is more explosive both before and after the catch, and fits Marcus Mariota’s play style better.

Pick No. 5: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Pick No. 18: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

Rang is the other half of CBS Sports’ draft juggernaut, with his partner being Dane Brugler, who’s well respected in draft circles and always has good insight. Brugler has the Titans going Adams/Davis. Rang has Adams going at 5 to the Titans, but he has them continuing to build the secondary with their following first round pick. There are some draft pundits that believe Tabor is better than college cornerback mate Quincy Wilson. Whether that ends up being true or not, the Titans would get a much needed makeover in their defensive backfield in Rang’s mock.

Pick No. 5: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

Pick No. 18: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Lambert has a bit of a different mock, as his contains trade-ups and trade-downs. In his most recent version, the Titans stay put and add two bonafide defensive playmakers. While defensive line isn’t necessarily a need for the Titans, Allen is a no-brainer if he falls to 5. He’s a disruptive force that would pair beautifully with Jurrell Casey on the other side of the line. We’ve talked enough about Lattimore, and getting him at 18 would be great value for the rising prospect.

This article originally appeared on