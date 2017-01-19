Tennessee Titans: NFL Mock Draft Media Consensus

What are national football pundits and draft experts about who the Tennessee Titans will draft with their two first round picks?

While we like doing our own mock drafts and Tennessee Titans draft projections here at TitanSized, many major football websites do their own mock drafts. Whether they know more about draft prospects is one thing, but they are no doubt more tuned in with teams and with league people. Therefore, their mock drafts are worthy of being taken seriously. Let’s look at what they’re saying about who the Titans will draft in just three months.

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah

Pick 5: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Pick 18: David Njoku, TE, University of Miami

Probably the two most intriguing picks I’ve seen in a mock draft for the Titans so far. Lattimore has been shooting up draft boards ever since declaring, and he’s popularly expected to go in the 15-25 range. It’s possible he keeps gaining steam up until the draft, so him at No. 5 for the Titans may not be as far-fetched as it seems. Lattimore is extremely talented and the Titans badly need a No. 1 corner. Maybe it’s because I’m a University of Miami alumni, but I love the Njoku pick. Njoku was a constant mismatch for every defense he faced in college, and would be a day one contributor and eventual replacement for Delanie Walker.

CBS Sports, Dane Brugler

Pick 5: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Pick 18: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Personally, this is my preferred outcome for the first round. I have a man crush on Jamal Adams, and am also in a bromance with Corey Davis. Adams would be a difference maker in the secondary and Davis would be a massive, playmaking weapon for Mariota.

Pro Football Focus, Steve Palazzolo

Pick 5: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Pick 18: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

I wouldn’t mind this start to the draft at all. Williams would immediately become our new No. 1 receiver and Lattimore would be starting int he secondary from day one. I’ve already spoken about Lattimore’s talent, and there’s no need to delve into what a ball-snatching fiend Williams is.

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr.

Pick 5: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Pick 18: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Not surprisingly, I’m not on board with Kiper’s picks. Williams at No. 5 is fine, although I’d rather wait for Davis at No. 18, but Humphrey with the second pick doesn’t float my boat. Humphrey didn’t flash much whenever I watched Alabama. In fact, his fellow corner Minka Fitzpatrick made more big plays than him. The Titans would be wise to use that pick in another way.

Walter Football, Walter Cherepinsky

Pick 5: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Pick 18: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Well, this would certainly fix our secondary woes. Both Adams and Lattimore are dynamic, rangy defensive backs that can eliminate parts of the field. Adams is also huge in the run game. I would be ecstatic if the Titans’ first round played out like this.

This article originally appeared on