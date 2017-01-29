Ted Thompson: The heat rises on Green Bay Packers GM

Ted Thompson has been praised and vilified – sometimes in the same breath – for his insight, his vision and his dogged determination to draft and develop.

Since coming in to handle the Green Bay Packers football operations more than a decade ago, he has not followed anybody’s lead. His insistence on utilizing the draft and developing undrafted free agent gems has made him loved on one hand and hated on the other.

Like his team that rode the roller coaster of success and failure, the work of Thompson has ridden right along with the team.

When the Packers were sitting at 4-6 and the wheels seemed to have fallen off and been lost, many called for Thompson’s head.

When the Packers won eight straight and made it to the NFC Championship Game through pixie dust and duct tape, as well as on the arm of Aaron Rodgers, Thompson was the man who built the ship.

When the Packers were decimated by the Atlanta Falcons in said NFC Championship Game, Thompson once again became the whipping boy everyone loved to hate.

Now that the season is concluded and the Packers’ offseason has commenced, it’s once again time to question Thompson’s motives and whether his methods actually work.

Yesterday, Bob McGinn, the senior writer for packersnews.com, launched a blistering attack against Thompson in print … basically saying that Thompson’s continued insistence on refusing to pick up established NFL veterans to help fill holes at the appropriate time has hurt the team – not only this season, but over the course of the past decade.

“Add one player here, another player there. Win home-field advantage and it’s easy to picture an NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field turning out much differently than the one played last Sunday at the Georgia Dome,” McGinn begins his piece.

So, why hasn’t Thompson helped lift this franchise to the Super Bowl more than just once?

Let’s look a bit closer …





Will Ted Thompson change his ways?

McGinn is one to give Thompson his due, but he’s also one to point out where he believes Thompson has failed the franchise.

“Thompson is a good general manager with a long list of admirable qualities. If he were a great general manager, the Packers would have been in the Super Bowl more than once in his 12-year tenure, especially considering his quarterbacks have been Favre and Rodgers.

Thompson brought in the likes of Charles Woodson and Ryan Pickett, as well as Julius Peppers … but he’s always done it on the cheap, never making a splash in signing guys to big contracts.

But that isn’t McGinn’s, nor others’ main beef against Thompson.

What irks most Packers fans most is Thompson’s unwillingness to be more creative in building his roster. When players go down, holes emerge and most question why Thompson doesn’t do more hunting of established players that he could bring in, instead of reaching into his own practice squad and promoting from within. After all, those guys are on the practice squad for good reason.

McGinn points specifically to Thompson’s handling of the cornerback situation that emerged this past season.

“No team ever can have enough corners, especially one like Green Bay with a No. 1 (Shields) that had four concussions, a No. 2 (Randall) who had gone straight downhill late in his rookie season, a No. 3 (Rollins) who looked raw but somewhat promising as a rookie and a No. 5 (Goodson) who was starting a four-game suspension. By the time Chicago’s Matt Barkley got done passing the Packers silly (362 yards) on Dec. 18, it should have been apparent to the personnel people in Green Bay that a Super Bowl probably wasn’t going to happen with those cornerbacks.

Those are fighting words and a direct challenge to Thompson’s methods.

Thompson is under contract through the 2018 NFL Draft, which means that if he stays in his seat until then, he will have two more drafts with the team.

McGinn and many other critics say the franchise can’t afford to allow Thompson to hang around that much longer and that it may be time for him to step aside and let the younger set (Elliott Wolf) take over.

As the Packers were entering the 2016 NFL Playoff chase, there were reports that Thompson was considering retirement, but not we’ve seen nor heard anything since then.

We do know that there may be a few changes in management and McCarthy’s coaching tree, but how this will all play out with Thompson is a mystery.

For McGinn, whose voice speaks for many, he concluded his blistering commentary on Thompson’s failures with these words:

McCarthy, presumably Murphy and probably Thompson can bury their heads in the sand and label a 12-7 record and annihilation in the NFC title game as success for a team that opened the season as the Super Bowl co-favorite and had Rodgers play nearly every snap. That’s just noise from a podium from people hoping their loyal fan base forever and always keeps the faith and doesn’t judge 2016 for the missed opportunity that it was. It wouldn’t have taken much to put the Packers over the top this season. It won’t take much for them to get over the top next season. So the ball rests squarely in Thompson’s court. For Packers fans, it must be depressing to know it’s likely little or nothing will change in the way he puts the team together. Hint: maintaining status quo isn’t the way to the Super Bowl.

All of Ted Thompson’s draft picks, per packers.com … 2005

April 23-24, 2005; Drafted alternately 24th-26th-25th

1. AARON RODGERS, QB, California, 24

2a. NICK COLLINS, S/CB, Bethune-Cookman, 51

(from New Orleans Saints in Mike McKenzie trade)

(from New Orleans Saints in Mike McKenzie trade) 2b. TERRENCE MURPHY, WR/KR, Texas A&M, 58

3. (to Carolina Panthers in draft-day trade), 89

4a. MARVIEL UNDERWOOD, S, San Diego State, 115

(from Carolina Panthers in draft-day trade)

(from Carolina Panthers in draft-day trade) 4b. BRADY POPPINGA, LB, Brigham Young, 125

4. (to Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade), 126

(originally obtained from Carolina in draft-day trade)

(originally obtained from Carolina in draft-day trade) 5a. JUNIUS COSTON, C, North Carolina A&T, 143

(from Oakland Raiders for Marques Anderson)

(from Oakland Raiders for Marques Anderson) 5. (to Kansas City Chiefs for R-Kal Truluck), 152

5b. MIKE HAWKINS, CB, Oklahoma, 167

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade)

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade) 6. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 175

(originally obtained from Philadelphia in draft-day trade)

(originally obtained from Philadelphia in draft-day trade) 6a. MICHAEL MONTGOMERY, DE, Texas A&M, 180

(from Oakland Raiders for Marques Anderson)

(from Oakland Raiders for Marques Anderson) 6b. CRAIG BRAGG, WR, UCLA, 195

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade) 6. (to Kansas City Chiefs for R-Kal Truluck), 199

7. (to Kansas City Chiefs in 2003 Derek Combs trade), 238

7a. KURT CAMPBELL, LB, Albany, 245

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade)

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade) 7b. WILLIAM WHITTICKER, G, Michigan State, 246

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

2006

April 29-30, 2006; Drafted alternately 5th-4th-3rd-7th-6th

1. A.J. HAWK, LB, Ohio State, 5

2. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 36

2. (from Denver for WR Javon Walker in draft-day trade; choice subsequently traded to Atlanta Falcons), 37

2a. DARYN COLLEDGE, T/G, Boise State, 47

(from Atlanta Falcons in draft-day trade)

(from Atlanta Falcons in draft-day trade) 2b. GREG JENNINGS, WR, Western Michigan, 52

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade) 3a. ABDUL HODGE, LB, Iowa, 67

3b. JASON SPITZ, G/C, Louisville, 75

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade) 3. (to St. Louis Rams in draft-day trade), 93

(pick originally obtained from Atlanta Falcons in draft-day trade)

(pick originally obtained from Atlanta Falcons in draft-day trade) 4a. CORY RODGERS, WR/KR, Texas Christian, 104

4. (to Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade), 109

(pick originally obtained from St. Louis Rams)

(pick originally obtained from St. Louis Rams) 4b. WILL BLACKMON, CB, Boston College, 115

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade)

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade) 5. (to Atlanta Falcons in draft-day trade), 139

5a. INGLE MARTIN, QB, Furman, 148

(from Atlanta Falcons in draft-day trade)

(from Atlanta Falcons in draft-day trade) 5b. TONY MOLL, T, Nevada, 165

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 6. (to New Orleans in 2004 Mike McKenzie trade), 174

6a. JOHNNY JOLLY, DT, Texas A&M, 183

(from St. Louis Rams in draft-day trade)

(from St. Louis Rams in draft-day trade) 6b. TYRONE CULVER, S, Fresno State, 185

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade)

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade) 7. (to Miami Dolphins in 2004 Brad Bedell trade), 212

7. DAVE TOLLEFSON, DE, Northwest Missouri State, 253

(free agency compensatory pick)

2007

April 28-29, 2007; Drafted alternately 16th-15th-14th-13th-20th-19th-18th

1. JUSTIN HARRELL, DT, Tennessee, 16

2. (to N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade), 47

2. BRANDON JACKSON, RB, Nebraska, 63

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade)

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade) 3a. JAMES JONES, WR, San Jose State, 78

3b. AARON ROUSE, SS, Virginia Tech, 89

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade)

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade) 4. (to Pittsburgh in draft-day trade), 112

4. ALLEN BARBRE, T/G, Missouri Southern St, 119

(from Pittsburgh Steelers in draft-day trade)

(from Pittsburgh Steelers in draft-day trade) 5. DAVID CLOWNEY, WR, Virginia Tech, 157

6a. KOREY HALL, FB, Boise State, 191

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade)

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade) 6b. DESMOND BISHOP, LB, California, 192

(from Pittsburgh Steelers in draft-day trade)

(from Pittsburgh Steelers in draft-day trade) 6c. MASON CROSBY, K, Colorado, 193

7a. DeSHAWN WYNN, RB, Florida, 228

7. (to N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade), 235

(originally obtained in Steve Morley trade)

(originally obtained in Steve Morley trade) 7. CLARK HARRIS, TE, Rutgers, 243

(free agency compensatory pick)

2008

April 26-27, 2008; Drafted alternately 30th-29th-28th

1. (to N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade), 30

2a. JORDY NELSON, WR, Kansas State, 36

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade)

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade) 2b. BRIAN BROHM, QB, Louisville, 56

(from Cleveland Browns for Corey Williams)

(from Cleveland Browns for Corey Williams) 2c. PAT LEE, CB, Auburn, 60

3. JERMICHAEL FINLEY, TE, Texas, 91

4a. JEREMY THOMPSON, DE, Wake Forest, 102

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade)

(from N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade) 4. (to N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade), 113

4. (to St. Louis Rams in draft-day trade), 128

4b. JOSH SITTON, G, Central Florida, 135

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 5. (to Minnesota Vikings in draft-day trade), 137

5. BRENO GIACOMINI, T, Louisville, 150

(from Minnesota Vikings in draft-day trade)

(from Minnesota Vikings in draft-day trade) 5. (to N.Y. Jets in draft-day trade), 162

6. (to N.Y. Giants for Ryan Grant), 194

7a. MATT FLYNN, QB, Louisiana State, 209

(from Minnesota Vikings in draft-day trade)

(from Minnesota Vikings in draft-day trade) 7b. BRETT SWAIN, WR, San Diego State, 217

(from St. Louis Rams in draft-day trade)

(from St. Louis Rams in draft-day trade) 7. (to New Orleans Saints for 2009 sixth-round choice), 237

2009

April 25-26, 2009; Drafted 9th

1a. B.J. RAJI, NT, Boston College, 9

1b. CLAY MATTHEWS, LB, Southern California, 26

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade) 2. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 41

3. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 73

3. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 83

(pick originally obtained from N.Y. Jets for Brett Favre)

(pick originally obtained from N.Y. Jets for Brett Favre) 4. T.J. LANG, G/T, Eastern Michigan, 109

5a. QUINN JOHNSON, FB, Louisiana State, 145

5b. JAMON MEREDITH, T, South Carolina, 162

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade) 6a. JARIUS WYNN, DE, Georgia, 182

(from New Orleans Saints in 2008 draft-day trade)

(from New Orleans Saints in 2008 draft-day trade) 6b. BRANDON UNDERWOOD, CB, Cincinnati, 187

7. BRAD JONES, LB, Colorado, 218

2010

April 22-24, 2010; Drafted 23rd

1. BRYAN BULAGA, T, Iowa, 23

2. MIKE NEAL, DE, Purdue, 56

3. MORGAN BURNETT, S, Georgia Tech, 71

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade)

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade) 3. (to Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade), 86

4. (to Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade), 122

5a. ANDREW QUARLESS, TE, Penn State, 154

5b. MARSHALL NEWHOUSE, T/G, Texas Christian, 169

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 6. JAMES STARKS, RB, Buffalo, 193

7. C.J. WILSON, DE, East Carolina, 230

2011

April 28-30, 2011; Drafted 32nd

1. DEREK SHERROD, T, Mississippi State, 32

2. RANDALL COBB, WR, Kentucky, 64

3. ALEX GREEN, RB, Hawaii, 96

4. (to Denver Broncos in draft-day trade), 129

4. DAVON HOUSE, CB, New Mexico State, 131

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 5. D.J. WILLIAMS, TE, Arkansas, 141

(from Denver Broncos in draft-day trade)

(from Denver Broncos in draft-day trade) 5. (to San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade), 163

6. (to Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade), 174

6a. CALEB SCHLAUDERAFF, G, Utah, 179

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade)

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade) 6b. D.J. SMITH, LB, Appalachian State, 186

(from Denver Broncos in draft-day trade)

(from Denver Broncos in draft-day trade) 6c. RICKY ELMORE, LB, Arizona, 197

7. (to Denver Broncos in draft-day trade), 204

(pick originally obtained from Carolina Panthers)

(pick originally obtained from Carolina Panthers) 7a. RYAN TAYLOR, TE, North Carolina, 218

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade)

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade) 7. (To Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade), 231

7b. LAWRENCE GUY, DE, Arizona State, 233

2012

April 26-28, 2012; Drafted 28th

1. NICK PERRY, LB, Southern California, 28

2a. JEREL WORTHY, DE, Michigan State, 51

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade)

(from Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade) 2. (to Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade), 59

2b. CASEY HAYWARD, CB, Vanderbilt, 62

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

(from New England Patriots in draft-day trade) 3. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 90

4. (to Philadelphia Eagles in draft-day trade), 123

4a. MIKE DANIELS, DT, Iowa, 132

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 4b. JERRON McMILLIAN, S, Maine, 133

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 5. TERRELL MANNING, LB, North Carolina State, 163

(originally sent to New England Patriots in draft-day trade)

(reacquired through New England in draft-day trade)

(originally sent to New England Patriots in draft-day trade) (reacquired through New England in draft-day trade) 6. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 197

7. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 224

(pick originally obtained as conditional choice from N.Y. Jets for G Caleb Schlauderaff)

(pick originally obtained as conditional choice from N.Y. Jets for G Caleb Schlauderaff) 7. (to New England Patriots in draft-day trade), 235

7a. ANDREW DATKO, T, Florida State, 241

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 7b. B.J. COLEMAN, QB, Tennessee-Chattanooga, 243

(free agency compensatory pick)

2013

April 25-27, 2013; Drafted alternately 26th-25th

1. DATONE JONES, DE, UCLA, 26

2. (to San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade), 55

2. EDDIE LACY, RB, Alabama, 61

(from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade)

(from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade) 3. (to San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade), 88

3. (to Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade), 93

(pick originally obtained from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade)

(pick originally obtained from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade) 4a. DAVID BAKHTIARI, T, Colorado, 109

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade)

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade) 4b. JC TRETTER, T, Cornell, 122

4c. JOHNATHAN FRANKLIN, RB, UCLA, 125

(from Denver Broncos in draft-day trade)

(from Denver Broncos in draft-day trade) 5. (to Denver Broncos in draft-day trade), 146

(pick originally obtained from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade)

(pick originally obtained from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade) 5a. MICAH HYDE, CB, Iowa, 159

5b. JOSH BOYD, DE, Mississippi State, 167

(free agency compensatory pick)

(free agency compensatory pick) 6. (to Denver Broncos in draft-day trade), 173

(pick originally obtained from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade)

(pick originally obtained from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade) 6. NATE PALMER, LB, Illinois State, 193

7a. CHARLES JOHNSON, WR, Grand Valley State, 216

(from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade)

(from San Francisco 49ers in draft-day trade) 7b. KEVIN DORSEY, WR, Maryland, 224

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade)

(from Miami Dolphins in draft-day trade) 7c. SAM BARRINGTON, LB, South Florida, 232

2014

May 8-10, 2014; Drafted 21st

2015

April 30 – May 2, 2015; Drafted 30th

2016

April 28-30, 2016; Drafted 27th

This article originally appeared on