Tampa Bay Lightning tweet a hilarious response to the Chargers’ new logo

Cameron DaSilva

The Chargers unveiled their new logo on Twitter just minutes after owner Dean Spanos made the team’s move to Los Angeles official. It was immediately met with harsh criticism on Twitter, mainly because it looks eerily similar to the Dodgers’ emblem.

A number of people pointed out that it looks like the Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Lightning had a logo child, which is a valid point.

The NHL team responded to the accusations, setting the record straight with an official Twitter post: Tampa Bay and the Dodgers are “just friends.”

Here’s what some were suggesting led to the creation of the Chargers’ new branding:

The Chargers’ logo may not be great, but the Lightning had nothing to do with it.

