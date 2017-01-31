How to watch and stream Super Bowl LI Opening Night

Super Bowl week is here as were just six days away from the biggest game of the year. The Atlanta Falcons touched down in Houston on Sunday with the New England Patriots arriving on Monday, and both teams will come together under the same roof later this evening.

Super Bowl Opening Night officially kicks off the action in Houston as the Falcons and Patriots will be available to the media for the first time this week. It’s essentially a prime-time Media Day that’s open to the public (with purchased tickets, of course), and it will also be aired on live TV Monday night.

To find out what outfits players might show up with or the bulletin-board material they may provide their opponents, be sure to tune into Opening Night. Here’s how you can follow along:

Opening Night: 8 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park – Live on FS1 and streaming on FOX Sports Go

The Falcons’ session, which will include photo and interview opportunities, begins at 8:10 p.m. ET and will run for an hour. The Patriots will then get their turn from 10 to 11 p.m. ET.

Opening Night made its debut last year when the Super Bowl was in Santa Clara. A total of 6,000 fans were in attendance, but Minute Maid Park is a much larger venue, so the crowds should be even larger.