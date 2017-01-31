Cris Carter reveals how the Falcons can slow down Tom Brady and the Patriots

This Sunday’s Super Bowl LI matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots (6 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO) features two of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and most of the attention is on Tom Brady and the pass-happy Patriots. Sure, Matt Ryan’s Falcons were actually the better offense this year — and they might be the better team, too. But Atlanta flew under the radar most of the season, while New England is one of the most beloved (and hated) teams in all of professional sports.

So headed into Sunday’s championship game, the big question is how the Falcons defense can slow down Brady’s Patriots. During Tuesday’s Facebook Live broadcast of the Make Me Smarter football podcast, Cris Carter and Nick Wright explained just what Atlanta has to do to keep New England off the field.

MMS Football Livestream More likely to be MVP in the Super Bowl, Tom Brady or Matt Ryan? Join Cris Carter and Nick Wright for the Make Me Smarter Football Podcast, LIVE. Subscribe: http://foxs.pt/2e2koyT Posted by FS1 on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

CRIS: There’s a couple things that Atlanta can do. From a ball-control standpoint, offensively — forget about Tom Brady right now, they have to win time of possession. That means they have utilized both their running backs, that means they have gotten enough first down, and that means they have not turned the ball over. …

Now, Atlanta’s going to have to create a couple of turnovers for themselves to give their offense a couple possessions. How do they do that? They’re going to have to rush the quarterback, specifically Vic Beasley. I haven’t heard enough people talk about the guy that leads the NFL in sacks for the 2016 season, and he’s partnered up on the other side with a guy who I haven’t mentioned who might be in his last football game, and that’s Dwight Freeney.

You might think the veteran Freeney is too old to make a significant impact in Super Bowl LI, but let Wright and Carter make you smarter. As they explain, without Freeney’s leadership, knowledge, and consistency as an edge rusher opposite Beasley, Beasley might have become the “bust” many people thought he would be in Atlanta.

CRIS: Jonathan Babineaux also testified to this last night, that the number of things they have learned from Dwight Freeney has changed their career, and has changed Vic Beasley’s career in particular.

As Carter points out, we’ve seen veteran pass rushers play well in their final games in the Super Bowl before. Guys such as as Ray Lewis and Michael Strahan knew they had one last NFL appearance and they left everything out there to help their teams win championships. And when you’ve been in the league as long as Freeney, you’ve definitely picked up a few tricks for getting to a quarterback like Tom Brady.

CRIS: And Dwight Freeney, he has the speed move on the outside, but he has that spin move coming back to the inside. Because Tom Brady and New England, what they try to do is make a pocket and push the outside guys wide. But Freeney, he goes wide and then he spins up under. And that could be the move that could be the game-changer.

There’s one more crucial tactic for the Falcons, according to Carter and Wright, who name a surprising Patriots player as the key to the New England offense. Watch the video above to find out whom.

But that’s not all Carter and Wright discussed from Radio Row in Houston on Tuesday. Check out the rest of the Facebook Live stream to hear how the Patriots can try to slow the Falcons, how Matt Ryan is making his case as a Hall of Famer, whether there’s more pressure on Brady or Ryan, and which QB has a better chance of dominating Super Bowl LI.

Come back the rest of this week, as Carter and Wright will be live from Houston all week long, then head over to iTunes to subscribe to the Make Me Smarter football podcast, give a five-star rating, and leave a review in the comments.