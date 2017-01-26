Forget that old yarn about defense winning championships; Super Bowl LI features two of the three highest-scoring offenses in the NFL this season. The Atlanta Falcons blew everyone out of the water with 540 points during the regular season, while the New England Patriots were third at 441.

Now, as you might have noticed, that’s a pretty massive disparity between two of the top NFL offenses. As good as the Patriots are, they’re not in the same league as the Falcons, who boasted one of the top 10 offenses in NFL history.

And according to NFL Hall of Famer and FOX Sports football insider Cris Carter, who joined Nick Wright on this week’s Make Me Smarter football podcast, that high-octane Atlanta offense spells trouble for New England.

In fact, Carter says the Falcons are the most formidable offense the Patriots have seen in the Super Bowl — yes, even more explosive than the 2001 St. Louis Rams.

CRIS: This is not the most dominant Patriots team that I’ve seen. When you look at it, there are holes on their defense. They’re very formidable in the front seven. They take teams out of rushing the football. But their linebackers, not great in pass coverage. And they do give up some yardage. If you look at the past six Super Bowls, they’re giving up almost 400 yards and more points in all those games than they did during the regular season.

So watching Atlanta, and watching them this season score 540 points, I believe this is the most formidable offense [the Patriots have faced in the Super Bowl], even over the “Greatest Show on Turf.” Belichick in that game decided to be very, very physical with the receivers on the outside, which in turn, the rules were changed where you can’t even play that anymore. And they tried to take Marshall Faulk, from being a receiver, out of the backfield. So what they did was, their rush ends, any time Marshall Faulk was to their side, they always contacted him and made sure he didn’t get a free release.

You can’t do that to Atlanta. They’ve got three great receivers. Their quarterback operates from under the gun and under center, and they’ve got two running backs. So their ability to run the ball between the tackles, they can be more physical than the “Greatest Show” could be against New England.

And that’s before we even mention Julio Jones by name. As Carter notes, the Patriots will have to send a genuine double-team at the Falcons wide receiver on every play, which further reduces New England’s ability to chip Atlanta’s running backs when they come out of the backfield. In fact, the Falcons are so dynamic offensively that Carter compared them to the 2007 Patriots, in terms of their overall skill level.

Don’t overlook QB Matt Ryan as a dual threat, either. The Falcons offensive line is one of the best in football, thanks largely to center Alex Mack, and Ryan is more than capable of pulling the football down and taking off as a rusher.

Getty Images

Carter and Wright go on to explain just why NFL fans are overlooking the Falcons this year (spoiler: you can blame the Dallas Cowboys), before pointing out just how good Atlanta’s offense is: If the Falcons beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, they will be the single highest-scoring offense to win a Super Bowl in NFL history.

As for New England’s defense, which Carter mentioned has some concerns? It makes sense that the Patriots would give up more yards and points in the Super Bowl, when they’re ostensibly facing the best team the NFC has to offer. Making the Super Bowl without a top-notch offense is difficult, if not impossible.

Yet there’s a bigger issue at play against Atlanta: New England’s defense is predicated on bending without breaking, while the Falcons excel at busting open big plays. Giving up yards in the middle of the field might work against the majority of offenses; when you’re facing Atlanta, every additional play you gift-wrap and hand to Kyle Shanahan’s offense is another chance of giving up a touchdown.

Check out the rest of this week’s Make Me Smarter podcast as Carter and Wright discuss Ben Roethlisberger’s recent comments about considering retirement, how Atlanta defended Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round, how the Green Bay Packers have failed their star quarterback, and why people underrate the Patriots’ wide receivers — then head on over to iTunes to subscribe, rate and review.