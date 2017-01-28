How to watch Super Bowl LI, Patriots vs. Falcons: Time, TV, streaming, odds

The NFL season will officially come to an end next Sunday when the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons meet in Super Bowl LI. It’s a matchup of the No. 1 scoring offense, the Falcons, and the No. 1 scoring defense, the Patriots, but it still figures to be a high-scoring affair. Follow our watch guide below to catch all the action leading up to the big game.

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons: Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX) – Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Odds: New England Patriots (-3). Over/Under: 58.5

Pregame coverage on FOX Sports

Road to the Super Bowl: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

An inside look at the best teams and moments from the 2016 NFL season with exclusive footage and mic’d-up players.

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate the day’s hottest sports topics, previewing the big game from Houston.

FOX Super Bowl Kickoff: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Analysts Colin Cowherd, Dave Wannstedt and Charles Tillman get you ready for the Super Bowl with host Charissa Thompson, analyzing matchups and predicting the biggest game of the year.

FOX Super Bowl Pregame: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

A Super Bowl-edition of the No. 1 NFL pregame show, featuring co-hosts Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee, as well as analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. NFL Insider Jay Glazer also joins the show for the latest news and scoops from around the NFL, while Mike Pereira provides insight as a rules analyst.