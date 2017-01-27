Cast of Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl

Original cast members of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” will sing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO).

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will perform before the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL and FOX announced Friday. They join pop star Lady Gaga, who will perform at halftime, and country star Luke Bryan, who will sing the national anthem, as the headline performers.

“America the Beautiful” was performed before the Super Bowl most recently in 2013 by Oscar-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newton, Connecticut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.