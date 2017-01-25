What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, February 5 with the AFC champion New England Patriots taking on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. The game can be watched online with FOX Sports Go.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the announcers. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will also provide coverage.

The pre-game show, which will also include a sit-down interview with President Donald Trump, will start at 11 a.m. E.T. on FOX.

