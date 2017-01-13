Steve Smith, Sr. thanks Ravens fans with ad in Baltimore newspaper

It may be hard to believe, but it seems that Steve Smith, Sr. is actually calling it quits. After 16 NFL seasons, over 1,000 receptions and an endless amount of trash talk, the great wide receiver is retiring from the NFL.

On Friday, the 37-year-old Smith took out an ad in the Baltimore Sun to thank the Ravens and the city of Baltimore, where he spent the last three seasons of his career after a long tenure in Carolina. Smith said his time in Baltimore was some of his best and it was “the perfect place to end my career.”

Here’s a look at the ad:

Steve Smith Sr. thanks the Ravens, teammates and fans in an ad in The Sun today. pic.twitter.com/pmHjd0JfDj — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) January 13, 2017

That’s a pretty cool gesture by Smith and his family, and I’m sure it won’t go unappreciated. The “Ice Up Son!” tagline is a nice touch.