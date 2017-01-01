Steve Smith asks hilarious question after confirming his retirement

Steve Smith made it official Sunday, confirming that he’s called it a career after 16 years in the NFL. Moments after the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the 37-year-old wideout told a CBS sideline reporter that he’s “going home to Charlotte to build my family.”

Smith was more reflective when he spoke to reporters at the postgame news conference.

“This morning my wife sent me a text,” said Smith, who had three catches for 34 yards Sunday. “My family wasn’t here because if they were here I would have lost it.

“I enjoyed [my career], but it’s over it’s done. I know it’s my time.”

But Smith, always one to speak his mind, didn’t waste much time changing his mindset from full-time player to retirement, asking a question that he couldn’t ask during his playing days.

“Do I eat a pint of ice cream or a gallon of ice cream?”

Smith, 37, finished 2016 with 67 catches for 765 yards and five touchdowns, putting the finishing touches on a possible Hall of Fame career. The five-time Pro Bowl wideout has career numbers of 1,028 catches, 14,697 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.