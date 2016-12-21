Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Carols, Mike Tomlin

The Steelers are in the driver’s seat in the AFC North fresh off of a road victory over the Bengals.

While the team prepares to spend Christmas with the Ravens we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Wednesday, Dec. 21st.

Nobody likes that guy

Vontaze Burfict is definitely not the most popular guy in Pittsburgh. Funny thing is he’s not even the most popular guy in Cincinnati either. Ben Roethlisberger sat down for his weekly spot on The Cook and Poni Show on 93.7 The Fan and spilled the tea on the jagoff linebacker.

He said that he spoke to some Bengals players about what they think of Burfict’s antics and even they can’t stand him. He even wonders if Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has ever even tried to rein him in.

“I think they roll their eyes with some of the antics, truthfully. I don’t know what he’s (Marvin Lewis) capable of doing. Maybe he’s tried, maybe he hasn’t, I don’t really know, I can’t speak for what they do over there…I know some of their players they just can’t stand it and I know if it was on our team, we’d have to have a talk.” – Ben Roethlisberger

Some jolly, happy souls

Something I wait for every year is the Steelers Christmas Carols. The team dresses up in their best cold-weather gear and by position group signs a favorite Christmas carol. This year they took on Frosty the Snowman and they did not disappoint.

Our players spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. #SteelersCarols pic.twitter.com/RWC7dh4VrJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2016

I see that Ladarius Green got the memo that the tight end group is supposed to battle with the specialists over who could give the driest performance. Meanwhile the defensive backs and receivers are always doing a little extra and I love them for it.

If these don’t get you into the holiday spirit then you probably think Burfict isn’t such a bad guy as well.

What I look like, Altoids?

Tomlin doesn’t like handing out game balls like breath mints. He also doesn’t like using analogies that make any sense but I love him anyway. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explains how Tomlin commented in his Tuesday presser on how he gave Chris Boswell a game ball for his six field goals on Sunday.

But, in reality, he’d rather acknowledge Boswell for a tackle he made on a kickoff in the second quarter. He also begrudgingly gave Le’Veon Bell a game ball the week before for running for a million yards against the Buffalo Bills.

So you’d have to break or a tie a record to deserve a game ball from coach Tomlin. Simply winning the game doesn’t cut it. I wonder if you offered a trade for a breath mint with a game ball would Tomlin be up for it.

