Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Alan Faneca, Antonio Brown

The Steelers are winners of seven straight but now that the playoffs are here everyone resets back to zero.

While the team gets ready to host the Dolphins for a revenge game we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Thursday, Jan. 5th.

Terrific pump-fake

Ben Roethlisberger loves a good sports talk-radio show apparently. On Wednesday morning he was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show and Patrick jumped in the way-back machine to share with Ben his draft card stats.

The positives for Roethlisberger listed big arm passing, good under presser and his terrific pump-fake. He certainly came as advertised. He does have a terrific pump-fake. Makes some people go crazy but it is terrific.

Here’s Ben Roethlisberger’s full interview.

HOF Finalist

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the Class of 2017 on Tuesday night. While unfortunately Hines Ward didn’t make it passed the semi-finals in his first year of eligibility a different former Steelers player has a chance for enshrinement this summer.

Teresa Varley has the details about guard Alan Faneca’s second time making it to the finalist round. Faneca was the team’s No. 1 draft pick in 1998 and played 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, 13 total in the NFL. He was a member of the Super Bowl XL-winning team. Good luck Faneca!

Let’s get that legacy booming

You can look at Antonio Brown and think that he’s got all the makings of a stereotypical diva wide receiver but that’s far from the case. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler describes how Brown strives to go beyond the stats and highlight reels and wants to cement his name in football history.

“The world knows what I can do. It’s not all about stats. It’s about getting in that hallway and doing something special.” – Antonio Brown

The hallway he’s talking about is the one at Steeler headquarters where the six Lombardi trophies are kept.

