Steelers kicker surprised with ‘random’ drug test after six FG game

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell scored 18 points in Cincinnati Sunday, going a perfect six-for-six on his field goal attempts to pull the Steelers back from a 14-point deficit and eventually beat the Bengals.

Boswell became the first kicker to make six FGs all season, and was just two shy of the single-game record, held by Rob Bironas.

Following his career game, Boswell arrived to the Steelers’ facility Wednesday to find that he’d been selected for a random drug test.

If I'm on steroids than I definitely need a refund cuz I got the wrong juice 😂 — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) December 21, 2016

Boswell isn’t the first kicker or punter to undergo a random test immediately after a huge game. Earlier this year, Colts punter Pat McAfee was tested after a 67-yard punt.

McAfee’s been a frequent target in particular. He was also subjected to a test after sending a humorous tweet on April 20th.

I can't celebrate this particular day..But I know a large % of my followers are..So happy laughter day 2 those of u snacking at a hefty rate — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2016