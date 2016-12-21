Steelers kicker surprised with ‘random’ drug test after six FG game
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell scored 18 points in Cincinnati Sunday, going a perfect six-for-six on his field goal attempts to pull the Steelers back from a 14-point deficit and eventually beat the Bengals.
Boswell became the first kicker to make six FGs all season, and was just two shy of the single-game record, held by Rob Bironas.
Following his career game, Boswell arrived to the Steelers’ facility Wednesday to find that he’d been selected for a random drug test.
"Random" drug test 🤔😴 pic.twitter.com/GaZ5lOfb0e
— Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) December 21, 2016
If I'm on steroids than I definitely need a refund cuz I got the wrong juice 😂
— Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) December 21, 2016
Boswell isn’t the first kicker or punter to undergo a random test immediately after a huge game. Earlier this year, Colts punter Pat McAfee was tested after a 67-yard punt.
Guys… pic.twitter.com/dpqLhzqBDa
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2016
McAfee’s been a frequent target in particular. He was also subjected to a test after sending a humorous tweet on April 20th.
I can't celebrate this particular day..But I know a large % of my followers are..So happy laughter day 2 those of u snacking at a hefty rate
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2016
When you tweet 🔥 on 4/20.. Can't make this up pic.twitter.com/6hoasLoGML
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2016