Steelers-Bears Capsule

PITTSBURGH (2-0) at CHICAGO (0-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 7+

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Pittsburgh 1-1, Chicago 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Bears lead 21-7-1

LAST MEETING – Bears beat Steelers 40-23, Sept. 22, 2013

LAST WEEK – Steelers beat Vikings 26-9; Bears lost to Buccaneers 29-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 4, Bears No. 28t

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (29), PASS (11)

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (8), PASS (5)

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (26), PASS (15t)

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (15), PASS (24)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Steelers have allowed 27 points, while Bears have scored 24. … Pittsburgh has not trailed in a game, while Chicago has not led. … Steelers are 1-12 against Bears in Chicago, with lone win coming in overtime in 1995. … Pittsburgh offense has just four TDs – but one turnover. … Steelers tied for second in NFL with nine sacks. … RB Le’Veon Bell, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, has just 138 total yards (119 rushing, 19 receiving). Bell averaged NFL-best 157 yards from scrimmage last year. … WR Antonio Brown leads league in yards receiving (244) and is tied for second with Chicago’s Tarik Cohen in receptions (16). … At 20, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster became youngest player since Green Bay’s Arnie Herber with TD catch last week. … Jesse James tied for NFL lead among TEs with two TD catches. … Bears are combined 0-8 in September in three seasons under coach John Fox. … Chicago managed 20 yards rushing last week. … RB Jordan Howard has just 22 carries for 59 yards – seven on nine attempts last week. … QB Mike Glennon threw two interceptions, lost fumble at Tampa Bay. With Buccaneers in 2014, Glennon led fourth-quarter rally in 27-24 stunner at Pittsburgh. … DE Akiem Hicks has two sacks. Fantasy Tip: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger could be in for big game against Chicago’s shaky secondary. Also, Chicago TE Zach Miller could have another busy day with receiving corps decimated by injuries. With nine targets last week, he has 15 on season.

