Sidney Jones, CB, Washington: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Sidney Jones is one of a few talented members from the Husky’s secondary. His impact on the field has vaulted him to being one of the top CB’s in this class…

Sidney Jones was one member of arguably the best secondary in college football. Of the group, most would say that Jones was the best member out of that unit. He’s a tall lanky corner that excels in press coverage and man to man. Ironically he’s reminiscent of another Seattle corner back in Richard Sherman. Sidney Jones looks to continue his dominance on the outside as he makes his way to the NFL.

Name: Sidney Jones

Position: CB

Height: 6’1

Weight: 180

School: Washington

2016 Season Stats: 39 total tackles, 27 solo, 2.5 for loss; 2 interceptions, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

What to like about Jones…

For starters, tall corner backs are becoming more of a standard in the NFL. Jones’ height at over six feet already gets scouts using the word potential. That’s before you include the stats. With his height and production you get a player that can completely shut down one side of the field. Jones excels in reading routes and play recognition. It’s rare to catch him turned around or completely out of the play. On this screen route against USC in 2015 he patiently diagnoses the play before striking on the pass.

Jones had two options on that play. He could’ve either came in for the highlight reel hit or take the high reward move for the interception. Because he diagnosed the play quickly and waited for the quarterback to get into his, release he was able to get the interception. Jones does a great job of sticking to his assignment and knowing his responsibilities. In the next clip we’ll see him in zone coverage against Luke Falk.

The pass is a little under thrown but it had no chance to start with. The play was designed to push the cornerback off the ball and create separation. Jones’ did two things here. The first was staying in a stance that allowed him to break on the incoming pass. Had he turned his hips and began running downfield on the apparent fly route he would’ve been caught off guard. Instead he gives his receiver enough space so he can make a better read on the play. The second was he never took his eye’s off the quarterback. Through the entire play Jones’ stayed aware of the receivers position but was locked in on Falk. As soon as Jones felt the receiver stop and saw Falk loading up, he jumped the route and took it to the house.

On this downfield play we see where Jones shows his value. The play starts with him out of the frame but once the players emerge you van see Jones lined up perfectly on the receiver to make a play. While Jones may get his handful of interceptions, these plays here are where he’ll make his money in the NFL.

What can improve for Jones…

For starters, Jones is on the thin end. At 6’1 being only 180 pounds can be a problem. This past season he had issues dealing with bigger receivers such as Juju Smith-Schuster who stands around 6’1 215 pounds. There are bigger and much better receivers in the NFL right now that Schuster that could give fits in the physical department.

In the clip we see Jones and Smith-Schuster at the bottom. On initial contact Jones is thrown off the receiver and pushed completely out of the play. Had the quarterback recognized this early on there were more yards available. The other concern about Jones is his long speed. While he has no problem staying on a receiver if he’s in position, he can struggle to keep up with blazers. He relies on his instincts to contain a receiver and if he’s wrong he can be beat. Jones can also improve on his tackling. Sometimes he delivers a shoulder or throws his body instead of wrapping up and dragging down the ball carrier.

Outlook

Sidney Jones is arguably the best corner back in this highly rated draft class. While some may like other attributes from other players there’s no denying what Jones can bring to the table. Jones is a first round talent that may slip only due to team needs in the first round. Regardless, any team that picks up the talented corner is sure to have a day one starter on their hands.

