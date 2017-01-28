Should the Minnesota Vikings draft a quarterback this year?

After the recent reports on Teddy Bridgewater’s status for 2017, what does the future of the quarterback position look like for the Minnesota Vikings?

On Friday, the career of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a hit after it was reported that he would likely be missing the entire 2017 season due to his devastating knee injury. If true, that would make two straight years with the Vikings not having their former first-round draft pick out on the field.

With the status of Bridgewater’s career in doubt and Sam Bradford only under contract for one more season, it may be a good year for Minnesota to address their quarterback issues in the upcoming NFL Draft. Many may not want to admit it, but the Vikings have to take the future of the entire franchise into account and it may be one without Bridgwater leading the way.

Taylor Heinicke is currently the only other signal caller on Minnesota’s roster besides Bradford and Bridgewater. He is just 23-years-old but unproven and mostly known for gashing his foot after stupidly kicking through a door last summer.

So as it stands right now, Bridgewater is the only quarterback on the Vikings’ roster that has a contract option for 2018 (Heinicke is a restricted free-agent in after this season). Selecting a prospect in this year’s NFL Draft to potentially play under center in the future has become a very possible reality for Minnesota.

Despite having many other areas of need heading into the draft, the quarterback position is also something that now must be addressed by the Vikings this offseason. Signing a free-agent is also an option, but picking up a rookie in the draft would likely be a much cheaper route to take and Minnesota needs as much money as possible to patch up their embarrassment of an offensive line before the start of the 2017 season.

So for those Vikings fans heading to YouTube to check out some of this year’s draft prospects, they may want to take a look at some of the quarterbacks that will be up for grabs. As one of them could be playing under center for Minnesota in the very near future.

