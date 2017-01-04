Shannon Sharpe: They should tear down the Hall of Fame if Terrell Owens doesn’t make it in

Terrell Owens, one of the most polarizing players in NFL history, missed out on enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility and failed to receive the necessary 80 percent of the vote from the 48-person selection committee.

Statistically, it’s hard to see how voters could possible exclude Owens. He ranks second in NFL history in career receiving yards, eighth in career receptions, and third in career receiving touchdowns. Owens’ personality, however, at times overshadowed his production throughout his career, and his reputation for dividing teams has certainly hurt his standing among the members of the media who have to power to elect him.

On Wednesday’s episode of Undisputed, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe gave Owens a strong endorsement, and went as far as saying the Hall of Fame shouldn’t exist if Owens isn’t a part of it.

"If @terrellowens is not a Hall of Famer, nobody should be in the Hall of Fame." — @ShannonSharpe RT if you agree with Shannon pic.twitter.com/lh7BA0E8AP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 4, 2017

“He has eight years in San Francisco. Gold standard. All-Pro.

Goes to Philly, two years, All-Pro.

Goes to Dallas, All-Pro.

When you crunch his numbers, when you look at what he did on the field, there is no question…. If T.O. is not a Hall of Famer, they need to tear the building down.

I’m telling you what I know, and I’m telling you what 35 guys that I have talked to that wear a gold jacket [say]. If T.O. is not a Hall of Famer, nobody should be in the Hall of Fame.”

Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers explained why Owens was kept out of the Hall last year, and confirmed that it was due to Owens’ “disruptive” nature.

“The bottom line on T.O. is he was so disruptive. With (Lawrence Taylor), you don’t count the off-the-field stuff. That’s a mandate from the Hall of Fame — it’s only what you’ve done on the field. The argument that was made in the room, and I agreed with this, is what T.O. did in the locker room is a part.”