See the Los Angeles Chargers’ new logo

Cameron DaSilva

The Chargers made their move to Los Angeles official on Thursday, announcing their departure from San Diego with this letter from owner Dean Spanos.

Not only did they change their name from the San Diego Chargers to the Los Angeles Chargers, but they also unveiled a new logo on their Twitter page.

So it looks like the Chargers may be ditching the powder blue in favor of the navy. The logo is strikingly similar to Los Angeles Dodgers’, which makes it questionable.

Here’s how they came to the new logo, from FightForLA.com:

According to FOX LA, this is not the Chargers’ official logo, and it’s simply a marketing image. It won’t be on jerseys or helmets.