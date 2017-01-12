See the Los Angeles Chargers’ new logo

The Chargers made their move to Los Angeles official on Thursday, announcing their departure from San Diego with this letter from owner Dean Spanos.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Not only did they change their name from the San Diego Chargers to the Los Angeles Chargers, but they also unveiled a new logo on their Twitter page.

The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

So it looks like the Chargers may be ditching the powder blue in favor of the navy. The logo is strikingly similar to Los Angeles Dodgers’, which makes it questionable.

Here’s how they came to the new logo, from FightForLA.com:

Here's how the #Chargers designed the new logo pic.twitter.com/KwOM8Kol3K — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 12, 2017

According to FOX LA, this is not the Chargers’ official logo, and it’s simply a marketing image. It won’t be on jerseys or helmets.