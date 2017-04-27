Seattle Seahawks NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Coming off a 10-5-1 campaign, the Seahawks return as NFC contenders going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Seattle’s biggest draft need: Boundary cornerback. With the Richard Sherman drama and DeShawn Shead’s injuries, cornerback is suddenly Seattle’s top need. The beauty of Pete Carroll’s system is the way it creates help coverage opportunities for outside corners via either the sideline, or fast linebackers and safeties helping inside. Because of this, the Seahawks, unlike most teams, don’t require as much athleticism at corner. Instead, they need size, physicality and ball-tracking ability. Athletes must be drafted in the early rounds. But physical ball-tracking corners can usually be found in the middle and later rounds. Last season the Seahawks played less zone and more man on passing downs, which may change the traits they desire in corners. There’s no question they need new blood at this position. In what round they acquire that new blood will speak volumes about where they envision their scheme going.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah. A Luke Joeckel-George Fant tackle pairing probably is a step up from last season’s Fant-Garry Gilliam mess, but it’s hardly reason to avoid a tackle. Bolles needs to play with more power, but he’s still a ready-made NFL starter. The Seahawks could run behind him all day.

Here's the full list of picks the Seahawks hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

