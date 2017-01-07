How to watch and stream Lions-Seahawks on Wild-Card weekend

The second game of Wild-Card weekend kicks off Saturday night in Seattle with the Seahawks hosting the Detroit Lions. A win by the Seahawks would set up a rematch with the Falcons, while the Lions would go on to face the Cowboys.

Here’s how to watch it:

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC) – Streaming on NBC Sports

Key matchup: Golden Tate and Marvin Jones vs. Richard Sherman

Tate is a guy who typically catches his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage while Jones is the team’s big-play receiver down the field. Regardless of which player Sherman lines up across from, he’ll have to do his best to contain the shifty receivers.

If it’s Tate, Sherman will have to show off his great tackling ability and contain him on the edge. If it’s Jones, deep plays over the top will be a threat – especially with Earl Thomas injured.

Fun fact: In two playoff games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 703 yards and four touchdowns. In 10 games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 2,328 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.