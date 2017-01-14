Cris Carter explains the only way the Seahawks can beat the Falcons

The NFL playoffs roll into the Divisional Round on Saturday at 2:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks on FOX and FOX Sports GO.

If you’re looking for predictions, there are at least three reasons the Falcons will beat the Seahawks to earn a trip to the NFC Championship Game — and that’s before we get to the fact that Atlanta is a six-point favorite hours before kickoff.

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter agrees that Atlanta is the pick on Saturday. Yet when Chris joined FS1’s Undisputed on Friday, he was willing to lay out one way the Seahawks can pull off the upset:

Cris: I like the Falcons. I like the Falcons at home. They have shown, especially offensively — they’re one of the top 10 scoring offenses of all time. In the Divisional Round, after the rest? Matty Ice, and what he’s doing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, the mixture of a couple different offenses together; we know about Julio Jones; we know about the offensive weapons.

The only way Seattle wins this game is two players: Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett. If they disrupt the passing of the Falcons, they can turn the tide in this game. I don’t expect Seattle to get a bunch of turnovers. I think Seattle is going to be able to move the ball. I expect a high-scoring game.

This is not the Seattle defense we’ve been seeing. … They’re giving up more big plays and creating less turnovers. But those two ball players, they can change the game for Seattle to pull off the upset in Atlanta.

Shannon Sharpe agreed with Cris’ overall take, although he had a slightly different perspective on how the Seahawks can manage an upset. In Shannon’s mind, Seattle’s chances begin and end with running back Thomas Rawls.

As for that Seattle defense? Cris is 100 percent right that this isn’t the same team we’re used to seeing. For more on that, check out Cris on this week’s Make Me Smarter football podcast with Nick Wright, where the two discuss the one stat that should terrify Seahawks fans.