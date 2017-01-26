The Seattle Seahawks are losing one of their top assistant coaches, but he’s not going to another team. Rocky Seto, the Seahawks’ assistant head coach for defense, is joining the ministry.

Seto has worked with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as an assistant since Carroll’s first year at USC in 2001.

According to the Seattle Times, Seto, 42, has long had a desire to join the ministry. He followed Carroll to Seattle in 2010 and has held four roles with the Seahawks. He was promoted to assistant head coach for defense in 2015.

Seto worked primarily with the Seahawks’ vaunted secondary in Seattle, helping to groom the group that eventually would be known as the Legion of Boom.