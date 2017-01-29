San Fransisco fans hate that the 49ers hired John Lynch

Seattle’s rival from the bay area hired John Lynch as their new general manager today. 49ers fans absolutely hate it.

In case you missed it, the San Francisco 49ers dropped a bombshell announcement during the Pro Bowl tonight. They have officially highbred former player and current broadcaster John Lynch to be their general manager. Lynch have never worked in an NFL front office.

John Lynch has been named General Manager of the San Francisco #49ers. More details to come on https://t.co/vpdsX5qsi5. pic.twitter.com/F6vlJHfUgd — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 30, 2017

The comments that followed were pure comedy gold. It became apparent right away that Seahawks fans would enjoy reading some of these responses.

@49ers The 2nd coming of Matt Millen… Any questions? — WTC (@wtcgroup) January 30, 2017

@49ers uhh guys, April fool’s isn’t for another three months… — ZaZa Smash!!! (@athletics_dubs) January 30, 2017

@49ers may our organization Rest In Peace — Addison (@rockclimberadd) January 30, 2017

@49ers Four coaches in four years and a 6-year deal to a new GM who has never held a front office job before. “Jed is a genius.” – no one — Adam DeSanctis (@AdamJDeSanctis) January 30, 2017

@49ers This organization makes it harder and harder each year to remain a fan!! Is it too much to ask to make a smart decision!! — DougF (@OilDoug) January 30, 2017

@49ers unprecedented 6 yr deal for a gm with no personnel experience. Only explanation for this is jed york is a closet seahawk fan. — Malcolm Hampton III (@MalcolmHampton) January 30, 2017

Of course, the responses with .gifs in these were likely the best.

Of course, there are always those who are capable of finding the silver lining in any situation. I think we’ve found the Pollyanna in the 49ers fan base right here:

@49ers @AroundTheNFL lmao 😂😂😂😂 thank you! Now I don’t have to hear him call games — Chris Swanson (@YO_Swanny) January 30, 2017

If you read enough of these, you almost start to feel bad for 49ers fans… almost…

