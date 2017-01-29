San Fransisco fans hate that the 49ers hired John Lynch

Seattle’s rival from the bay area hired John Lynch as their new general manager today. 49ers fans absolutely hate it.

In case you missed it, the San Francisco 49ers dropped a bombshell announcement during the Pro Bowl tonight. They have officially highbred former player and current broadcaster John Lynch to be their general manager. Lynch have never worked in an NFL front office.

The comments that followed were pure comedy gold. It became apparent right away that Seahawks fans would enjoy reading some of these responses.

Of course, the responses with .gifs in these were likely the best.

Of course, there are always those who are capable of finding the silver lining in any situation. I think we’ve found the Pollyanna in the 49ers fan base right here:

If you read enough of these, you almost start to feel bad for 49ers fans… almost…

