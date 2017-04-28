San Francisco 49ers select Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2017 NFL Draft with the second overall pick, but that didn’t last long.

After the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett No. 1, the Chicago Bears moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 by trading the 67th and 11th overall picks in this year’s draft and next year’s third-rounder to the 49ers. San Francisco then selected defensive lineman Solomon Thomas out of Stanford with the third overall pick.

John Lynch should retire right now. Finish with the highest General Manager VORP of all time. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 28, 2017

Thomas recorded 98 total tackles (including 63 solo), 12 sacks, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in two seasons with the Cardinal. Although he likely won’t tally double-digit sacks on a yearly basis for the 49ers, he should shore up a defense that finished last in the NFL in both scoring and total defense last season.

First-year 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters this offseason he expected San Francisco to be aggressive in free agency, as he wasn’t sure the draft was the best way to find difference-makers for a team that finished 2-14 in 2016, but things apparently changed on Thursday night. San Francisco was able to get the player it wanted while stockpiling picks to rebuild a roster in desperate need of help across the board.

For that, the Niners should thank the Bears.