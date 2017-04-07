The San Francisco 49ers have released starting cornerback Tramaine Brock after his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Police reported Friday that officers responding to a domestic violence call had talked to a woman with visible injuries and arrested Brock at his Santa Clara, Calif., home on Thursday night. Jail records show he was released Friday.

Brock, who was heading into the last year of a four-year, $14 million contract, started all 16 games for the 49ers last season, finishing with 49 tackles and an interception.

When the Niners released linebacker Aldon Smith on Aug. 7, 2015, San Francisco had 12 arrests or charges filed involving seven players since January 2012. That streak prompted owner Jed York to promise the team would “win with class.” Defensive tackle Ray McDonald was released late in the 2014 season for his off-field problems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.