The Chargers’ temporary L.A. stadium will be the NFL’s smallest by far

The San Diego Chargers are reportedly making the move north to Los Angeles and will make the announcement as soon as Thursday. Though the details are likely still being ironed out, including a possible rebranding in a year or two – they do have a place to play.

It pales in comparison to the place they called home for the past 40-plus years, though.

According to USA Today and multiple other reports, the Chargers plan to play their home games at the StubHub Center for two seasons.

San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium has a seating capacity of more than 70,000. The StubHub Center holds less than half that – 30,000 seats. It will only be a temporary home, of course, until the Chargers’ shared stadium with the Rams in Inglewood is ready in 2019.

The Rams currently play their home games at the Coliseum, which holds more than 90,000 fans – not that it’s ever full. However, the drop-off from 70,000-plus to 30,000 is massive. It’ll be the smallest NFL stadium by a wide margin with the Oakland Coliseum currently holding that title at 56,000. Every other NFL venue holds at least 60,000.

The StubHub Center is a soccer stadium used by the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS.