Report: San Diego mayor interested in bringing the Raiders to his city

The Raiders aren’t exactly sure where they’re going to play next season. It could be in Las Vegas, it may be in Oakland. They could also call San Diego home now that the Chargers have moved to Los Angeles.

That’s what San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is hoping. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Faulconer called NFL officials on Tuesday to let them know that the city is still interested in being the home for a franchise.

His call came on the heels of a key investor pulling out of the bid for a new stadium as Goldman Sachs withdrew its financial support. That put a substantial snag in the Raiders’ potential move to Sin City as they may not have a place to play.

As for San Diego, it’s still able to support an NFL franchise, and you can bet the city would love for that to happen. Fans were irate by the Chargers leaving for Los Angeles and would undoubtedly welcome another team back to their city.