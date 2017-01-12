One angry Chargers fan unleashed a dozen eggs on the team’s facility

When news came down that the Chargers will announce their departure from San Diego, a lot of people were unhappy. Players reacted on Twitter, and fans did the same, but no one went as far as this angry guy.

Dan Wellington is a lifelong Chargers fan, and he was crushed upon hearing the news of his team’s move to Los Angeles. Rather than spewing his displeasure on social media with a tweet, he went to the Chargers’ facility and threw a dozen eggs at it.

Hurt is real for Chargers fans. Man egging Chargers HQ after news they'll announce move to LA Thursday @nbcsandiego #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/ZYuA3FRWaF — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) January 12, 2017

“As a lifelong Chargers fan, it’s a total kick in the stomach,” he told NBC.

Wellington posted the video on Periscope (warning: video contains explicit language), streaming it live for the world to see. Approximately 1,700 people viewed his video.

Here’s the aftermath of his egging:

Upset Chargers fans egg headquarters building – other fans clean up the mess. This AM we could learn if the franchise stays….or goes. pic.twitter.com/2EiorGXj9A — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) January 12, 2017