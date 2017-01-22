Ryan Shazier honors Steelers legends with awesome cleats

Ryan Shazier will attempt to channel Steelers greats Sunday night against the Patriots in the AFC Championship game. He’ll try to do so with his cleats, too.

Shazier will wear these custom cleats featuring Steelers legends, from Troy Polamalu to Jerome Bettis to Mean Joe Greene.

Bring out the Legends! ✊🏽 A photo posted by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:31am PST

The cleats were designed by Corey Pane, who customizes cleats for Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, too. Shazier will wear them during pregame warmups, but Pane isn’t sure whether he’ll keep them on during the game.