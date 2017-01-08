Russell Wilson now has more playoff wins than the Lions and seven other franchises

The Seattle Seahawks toppled the Detroit Lions on Saturday night to move onto the Divisional round where they’ll face the second-seeded Atlanta Falcons. The 26-6 margin of victory was the result of Seattle’s dominant running game, Russell Wilson making plays deep down the field, as well as the Lions’ several self-inflicted wounds.

With the win, Russell Wilson netted his eighth career postseason win. He’s now 8-3 in the playoffs, tying Eli Manning in that department. Considering he’s only played five seasons, that’s obviously impressive, having won the 16th-most playoff games of any QB in NFL history.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that he has more postseason victories than the Lions have in their franchise’s history (seven). That’s 86 years worth, dating back to their days as the Portsmouth Spartans, which was established in 1930.

The #Lions have 7 playoff wins in franchise history…

Russell Wilson has 8

Russell Wilson has 8

The Lions aren’t the only franchise Wilson has more postseason wins than. He also has seven other franchises beat in that regard. The Cardinals, Saints, Lions and Falcons all have seven. The Buccaneers have six, the Jaguars and Bengals have five, while the Texans now have three.

With the win, Wilson also moves into first place in NFL history for wins by a quarterback in his first five seasons. He edged Joe Flacco by one in that category.

.@DangeRussWilson now has the most wins by any starting QB in his first 5 seasons in NFL history, including playoffs

Wilson has now won at least one playoff game in each of his first five seasons. He joins Troy Aikman, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Flacco as the only QBs to win at least one game in five straight postseasons.