Richard Sherman’s feud with the media takes another dramatic turn

Richard Sherman’s relationship with the media might be heading toward a breaking point. A little more than a week after threatening to “ruin” a radio host’s career, the Seattle Seahawks’ Pro Bowl cornerback canceled his weekly news conference Wednesday.

“I’m just going to make sure people — it’s a privilege to have me up there,” Sherman told reporters at his locker, via ESPN. “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.”

This is the latest episode in Sherman’s deteriorating rapport with the press. Last week, Sherman told Jim Moore of 710 ESPN that he could “ruin [his] career” after Moore had asked Sherman about his sideline shouting match with coaches during the Seahawks’ Week 15 win over the Rams.

When Moore asked Sherman how he would end the reporter’s career, Sherman said, “I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore.” Later that night, Sherman expressed his appreciation for the media in a tweet, but fell short of apologizing.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last week that he was expecting Sherman to apologize at his news conference, but Sherman said he didn’t regret the incident.

When asked Wednesday if Carroll, who said the team would handle the incident internally, had punished him, Sherman was on the defensive.

“Did you see me get punished?” he said. “Did you ask the coach? What’d he say?”