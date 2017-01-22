Report: Boston man arrested after fire alarm is pulled at Pittsburgh Steelers hotel
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big game at New England on Sunday, but any chance of a good night’s sleep went out the window when a fire alarm at their hotel was pulled at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Reporters for CBS Pittsburgh captured the overnight scene at the hotel.
Floors being evacuated at Boston hotel where Steelers and fans are staying @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/M7lQZ7fxn9
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 22, 2017
#BREAKING: Confirmed false alarm at #Steelers hotel in Boston. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/f6yOkruVfF
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 22, 2017
According to an ESPN report, a 25-year-old Boston man was arrested and charged in the incident, which resulted in the hotel being evacuated and lasted about half an hour.
Of course, given that kickoff isn’t until 6:40 p.m. ET, players ought to have plenty of time to rest up today.
The police released a statement on the incident Sunday morning.
From Massachusetts State Police, here is their release on the arrest of Dennis Harrison, 25, for setting off a false firm alarm, etc pic.twitter.com/CP5z1m4nlX
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017