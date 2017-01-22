Report: Boston man arrested after fire alarm is pulled at Pittsburgh Steelers hotel

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big game at New England on Sunday, but any chance of a good night’s sleep went out the window when a fire alarm at their hotel was pulled at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Reporters for CBS Pittsburgh captured the overnight scene at the hotel.

Floors being evacuated at Boston hotel where Steelers and fans are staying @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/M7lQZ7fxn9 — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 22, 2017

According to an ESPN report, a 25-year-old Boston man was arrested and charged in the incident, which resulted in the hotel being evacuated and lasted about half an hour.

Of course, given that kickoff isn’t until 6:40 p.m. ET, players ought to have plenty of time to rest up today.

The police released a statement on the incident Sunday morning.