Redskins sign former Bills Pro Bowl LB Zach Brown

One of the top remaining free agents left on the board has officially found a home. Former Bills linebacker Zach Brown agreed to terms with the Redskins on Monday, according to his agent.

Brown, 27, was a Pro Bowler for the Bills last season, thriving in his first year with the team. He was second in the NFL with 149 tackles, while also recording four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

This is a big blow for the Bills, but it isn’t one that will cripple the defense completely. With Sean McDermott coming over from the Panthers, the Bills will transition to a 4-3 defense. Brown likely would have been the starter at middle linebacker, but Reggie Ragland – a 2016 second-round pick – fits that role, too.

With Brown now out of the equation, Ragland will probably be handed the starting job at that spot, which is his natural position. As for the Redskins, they get an athletic downhill linebacker who loves to hit. He fills a big need for Washington, which plays a 3-4 defense, just as Buffalo did last season.