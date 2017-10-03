Redskins say Norman is week-to-week with fractured rib

WASHINGTON (AP) The Washington Redskins say cornerback Josh Norman is week-to-week after fracturing a rib Monday night in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Jay Gruden provided the update on Norman and other injured players during a conference call with reporters Tuesday. Norman said after the 29-20 loss that he fell awkwardly on the heel of someone’s shoe and that it hurt to breathe.

The Redskins have a bye week coming up before hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15.

Trent Williams’ status for that game remains to be seen after Gruden said the left tackle irritated his kneecap and is having an MRI. Washington is already without backup tackle Ty Nsekhe, who had surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Also injured Monday night were running back Rob Kelley (day to day with a sprained ankle), receiver Josh Doctson (strained shoulder) and safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring).

