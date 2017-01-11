Unfortunately for the New York Giants, Odell Beckham’s postseason trip to Miami with other wide receivers — and the hole he left in a wall at Lambeau Field — became the biggest stories from the team’s playoff push after a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.

Veteran wide receiver Steve Smith said yesterday that Victor Cruz should have stepped in and stopped the receivers’ escapade, and on Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed”, Ray Lewis explained how his veteran teammates influenced his behavior as a young Raven.

“Let me address this Miami issue, because this is what I think honestly … I like Trey Songz, Justin Bieber, y’all do y’all thing.

“Real friends tell you ‘Don’t come to Miami, not if you’re playing Aaron Rodgers. We’ll see you in four weeks.’

“Real friends will tell you straight up. ‘Bro, you cannot come do what we’re doing right now.’

“…. I remember when I was younger, when the things that I wanted to do… [Shannon Sharpe] and Rod Woodson made a decision because they knew I was young and said ‘OK, you want to get out sometimes? We’ll go with you.’ We took rides together. But then there were certain times that he would look at me and say, ‘We ain’t doing that. There are certain things we ain’t doing.’

“And when I think about what I would tell Odell is, I don’t know if Odell really understands [that] sooner or later your talent won’t get you into stadiums. Sooner or later you’ve got to be on this side of the road. And this side of the road? Opportunities come from what you did while you were playing. So the brand is what kids like Odell Beckham are throwing away.”