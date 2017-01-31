Ravens Tight End Crockett Gillmore Suffered Multiple Injuries in 2016

Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore was battered and bruised all last season

Coming out of Colorado State, Crockett Gilmore was expected to be a major piece of the Ravens passing game. As a third-round pick there was an immense amount of pressure on Gilmore in Baltimore, and unfortunately, injuries piled up for Gilmore.

The future of Gillmore became so uncertain, that the Ravens drafted Maxx Williams the following year in the second round. Benjamin Watson was also signed as a free agent prior to the 2016 season to a two-year contract worth $7 million.

According to Alex Marvez the tight end Gillmore a broken back, two shoulder surgeries, and a hamstring tear in multiple areas.

A logjam of tight ends could evolve in Baltimore if veterans Watson, Dennis Pitta, Gillmore, and Williams are all healthy.

Baltimore could potentially release Gillmore as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, and save close to $700,000. Acquiring a compensatory seventh-round pick is also possible should a team such as New England want to make Gillmore a reclamation project.

Watson could also be released, and save the Ravens $3 million towards their salary cap next year.

Gillmore has six touchdowns in 32 NFL games over his first three seasons, none of which he has ever played a full 16 game schedule. While Gillmore was not known for being a scoring machine with Colorado State, the Ravens were certainly hoping for more out of a third-round pick back in 2014.

